39-year-old man shot and killed in Rockford

A murder investigation begins in Rockford after the shooting of a 39-year-old man around 8 Monday night.

Investigators say the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Benton Street.

Officers say when they got to the scene the victim had been taken to the hospital by those who were with him. Police say the man died at the hospital.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police ask us to avoid the area.

If you have any information you're asked to call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.