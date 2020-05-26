39 deaths, more than 1K new COVID-19 cases in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 39 additional deaths and 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 113,195 cases, including 4,923 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, there have been 22 positive staff and 47 positive residents at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno. Ten of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. The Veterans’ home in Anna has seen five residents test positive, one resident in LaSalle and no positive cases at the Veterans’ Home in Quincy.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,230 tests for a total of 786,794. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The breakdown of deaths among counties in the last 24 hours are listed below.

Cook County: One man in his 30's, 2 women in their 40's, one woman in her 50's, 3 men in their 50's, one woman in her 60's, 4 men in his 60's, 4 women in their 70's, 11 men in their 70's, one woman in her 80's, one woman in her 90's and one man in his 90's.

- DuPage County: One man in his 70's

- Fayette County: One man in his 70's

- Kane County: One man in his 80's

- LaSalle County: One woman in her 90's

- Madison County: One woman in her 70's and one woman in her 80's

- McHenry County: One woman in her 60's

- Peoria County: One woman in her 70's

- St. Clair County: One man in his 70's

"All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered," according to the IDPH.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.