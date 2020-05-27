Winnebago Co. COVID-19 death toll at 54, 39 ICU beds available

Winnebago County is now reporting a total of 54 deaths and 1,993 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

The new numbers include 600 recoveries, according to the Winnebago County Health Department. Data released on Wednesday also shows 15,406 tests are negative with an additional 4,026 still pending.

There are 37 ICU beds available from the 119 total, while there are 146 surgery beds out of the 485 total available.

In total, 21,425 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in Winnebago County.

The youngest death in the county was between the ages of 40-49. The majority of deaths in the county were among those 70 and older.

The Winnebago County Health Department has also issued a list of locations of concern.

— Alden Alma Nelson Manor

— Alpine Fireside Health Center

— Amberwood Care Centre

— Anam Care

— The Atrium

— Crimson Pointe

— East Bank

— Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

— Forrest City Rehab and Nursing

— Goldie B Floberg Center

— Highview in the Woodlands

— Linconshire Place

— Luther Center

— Milestone

— Mosaic Group Home

— PA Peterson

— Presence For Mariae

— River Bluff Nursing Home

— Robert Webb Terrace

— Rock River Health Care

— Rockford Rescue Mission

— Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus

— St. Anne Ascension Living

— Stepping Stones of Rockford

— Van Matre

— Wesley Willows

— Winnebago County Jail

— Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

More than 64 percent of deaths were in congregate settings within locations of concern, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.