364 patients tested for COVID-19 at Rockford's first drive-thru testing site.

Stateline residents fearful they have COVID-19 made their way to the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford to get tested for the virus.

Incident Commander Rob Martin says it was a successful first day with a total of 364 people tested for COVID-19.

"I'm very glad to be here and put some of my medical knowledge to the test," said Lt. Mary Defrance, Medical Operations Officer.

Defrance says these testing sites help prevent the virus from spreading.

"I think when someone has a positive result they will be like 'okay I will definitely take these precautions that have been available in the news sources and CDC,” Defrance said.

"Even if your test comes back negative it's good to know one way or the other if you have COVID-19," said Maj. Jeffy Ryan, Illinois National Guard.

Ryan is the officer in charge of the Illinois National Guard members screening patients.

"We are a supporting force to a civilian-run operation here and these people have volunteered to be away from their families during the duration of these tests," Ryan said.

Ryan says the drive-thru testing is a simple process for patients.

"They'll be guided to a screen station where a member of the Illinois Department of Public Health will make a determination as to whether or not they have symptoms or are in the environment the CDC recommends they be tested," Ryan said.

Patients are tested by a self-nasal swab which is then sent for testing.

"I think it's great for them to just have peace of mind if they are or aren't positive," Defrance said.

To qualify for free testing you must show COVID-19 symptoms. The site is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the site hits 500 tests.