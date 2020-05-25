36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, as total number surpasses 1,900

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Winnebago County now has 1,914 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 36 new cases confirmed Monday.
No new deaths were reported, the total still standing at 52.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Anam Care
-- The Atrium
-- Crimson Pointe
-- East Bank
-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing
-- Goldie B Floberg Center
-- Highview in the Woodlands
-- Lincolnshire Place
-- Luther Center
-- Milestone
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Robert Webb Terrace
-- Rock River Health Care
-- Rockford Rescue Mission
-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus
-- St. Anne Ascension Living
-- Stepping Stones of Rockford
-- Van Matre
-- Winnebago County Jail
-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center
34 deaths (65.38%) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 18 deaths (34.62%) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 63 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 148 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 422 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 339 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 290 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 279 cases and 6 deaths: 50-59 age group
-- 184 cases and 8 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 105 cases and 13 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 84 cases and 24 deaths: 80 and older age group
Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:
-- 17%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 18%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 14%: Hispanic or Latino
-- 2%: Asian, Not Hispanic
-- 49%: Unknown
There have been 1,914 total tests that have come back positive, 14,387 tests that have come back negative and 3,735 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 20,006 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.
The health department also reports that 542 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 4 cases from yesterday.
-----
Testing Sites in Winnebago County:
Crusader Community Health
1200 West State Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site
1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.
Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru
520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.
COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705