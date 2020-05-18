35-year-old Freeport man identified as Super 8 Motel shooting suspect

35-year-old Antonio Wilson from Freeport was identified as the suspect behind the Super 8 Motel shooting and standoff with police very early Sunday morning.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says Wilson killed one person and wounded two others and shot at police before killing himself after a nearly six hour standoff.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called to the motel at 12:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance at the motel. The caller came into the motel lobby when Wilson allegedly followed and opened fire on people in the lobby.

A 19-year-old man was killed, and two women, one 46-year-old and a 34-year-old were shot and are said to be in critical condition.

Responding police were working to clear the hotel and checking rooms when Wilson allegedly opened fire on the officers with a weapon O’Shea said was powerful enough to "penetrate both interior and exterior walls." Wilson then barricaded himself in a room.

The Winnebago County Coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m, police made a forced entry into the barricaded room, where they found the Wilson dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Winnebago County Coroner pronounced Wilson dead at 7:50 a.m.