34 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County Saturday, 2 new deaths bring death toll to 41

Winnebago County now has 1,444 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 34 new cases confirmed Saturday.

2 new deaths were also announced, bringing the county total to 41. 2 people in their 70s died from the virus.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium

-- Crimson Pointe

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rock River Health Care

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Stepping Stones of Rockford

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

27 deaths (65.85%) came from in-congregate settings from a location of concern. 14 deaths (34.15%) came from non-congregate settings from a location of concern

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 48 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 108 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 313 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 270 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 211 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 222 cases and 5 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 142 cases and 6 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 76 cases and 10 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 54 cases and 19 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 17%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 15%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 46%: Unknown

There have been 1,444 total tests that have come back positive, 7,686 tests that have come back negative and 5,806 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 14,936 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 338 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705