32 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Health says seven more individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 brining the number of cases in Illinois to 32.

The most recent cases have been diagnosed in McHenry, Cook and Kane counties as well as Chicago. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact they had with the virus.

Around 29 percent of coronavirus cases in Illinois are travel related and 44 percent have come in contact with the virus. The rest of the cases don't have a clear connection and could be a result of spread in the community.

Director of Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike says "The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread."