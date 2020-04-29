3 'sexually dangerous persons' convicted in Ogle, Winnebago Co's, released from prison; 146 total in state

A list​ was released by the state that shows each inmate from the state prison system that was released by Governor J.B. Pritzker commuting their sentences.

That list of nearly 4,000 inmates were released, 64 of those were convicted of murder. 146 of them are sex offenders with 3 of those being convicted in Ogle and Winnebago Counties.

74-year-old Dennis Secrist and 40-year-old Brett Singley were convicted of sex crimes in Ogle County. 71-year-old Daniel Anderson was convicted in Winnebago County. They were all classified by the state as a “Sexually Dangerous Person.”

An Illinois statute defines a “Sexually Dangerous Person” as “All persons suffering from a mental disorder, which mental disorder has existed for a period of not less than one year, immediately prior to the filing of the petition hereinafter provided for, coupled with criminal propensities to the commission of sex offenses, and who have demonstrated propensities toward acts of sexual assault or acts of sexual molestation of children, are hereby declared sexually dangerous persons.”

In addition, the list shows the following individuals that were sentences in Winnebago County, now are released from prison

-- 37-year-old Bernard Williams, convicted of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse

-- 37-year-old J. Lindenmeier, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault

-- 57-year-old Brian Davies, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois prisons, Pritzker has granted clemency to more than 1,000 prisoners. Another one includes Brian Harrington, who was convicted back in 2007 as a 14-year-old for killing a man.

Many had their sentences commuted or were granted medical furlough. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross said that some are being let out quickly so she doesn’t have proper time to inform victims, as is required by the Rights of Crime Victim’s Act and the Illinois Constitution.

Hite-Ross says her office was blindsided by the list of criminals out on parole, that they didn’t have a chance to tell some of the victim’s family members until some felons were already home. Originally, her office was told that only non-violent offenders would be released early, not murders as well.