3 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. including one additional death

Boone County is now at 556 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Three new cases were reported with one new death announced, making the new total 20.

There were no additional recoveries.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 21 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 40 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 96 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 87 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 108 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 90 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 50 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 32 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 cases and 0 deaths: 100+ age group