The Whiteside County Health Department says three more cases were confirmed in the county Wednesday. They say the three cases involve patients in their 20s, 40s and 70s.

This brings the total cases up to 8 in the county. So far 2 have recovered and 1 case, a person in their 90s died of the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 986 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, along with 42 additional deaths.