Rockford PD: 3 arrested over Memorial Day weekend

Three men were arrested during the Rockford Police Department's Violent Crime Reduction Initiative during the Memorial Day weekend.

Rockford Police officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Broadway and 18th Street on Saturday at 1 a.m. The car fled at a high rate of speed, and was found later after being involved in a crash on Charles Street.

The driver was injured, treated at a local hospital and then released, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The front seat passenger, Keanthony Spence, fled on foot before the officers arrived. He was found hiding in a backyard near 28th Street. He was cited for resisting arrest and released.

The driver, 24-year-old Rockford native Stephan Ross-Traylor, was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail. He faces charges of two counts of aggravated fleeing and various traffic charges, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rockford officers arrived at a house on the 800 block of Cunningham Street for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 9 p.m. Officers found several shell casings and spoke with 42-year-old Rockford native Benigno Sanchez.

After further investigation, a weapon was found and Sanchez was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail. Sanchez has been charged with reckless discharge, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member and no FOID, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop near the area of Custer and Grenshaw on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. The vehicle fled, but officers were able to deploy stop sticks and the vehicle was found.

The car was disabled and abandoned, in an alley on the 2100 block of Church Street. The driver, 27-year-old Rockford native Anthony Rivera, was found at the address, attempting to leave in another vehicle. He was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

Rivera was charged with aggravated fleeing, driving under the influence and various traffic charges, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.