3 Stateline communites in top 10 healthiest housing markets in Illinois

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) -- 3 communities in the region were placed in the top 10 healthiest housing markets in Illinois. SmartAsset released its sixth annual study on these type of markets in Illinois.
The study determines market health by measuring the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, the ease of selling a home and the costs associated with home-ownership in each location.
Here are the Stateline cities on that list:
2nd Place: Rockton, Ill.
-- Average Years Living in Home: 18 years
-- Avg. Homes with Negative Equity: 8.7%
-- Homes Decreasing in Value: 12.8%
-- Avg. Days on Market: 101.9 days
-- Home Costs as % of Income: 17.8%
-- Healthiest Markets Index: 79.41%
4th Place: South Beloit, Ill.
-- Average Years Living in Home: 12.8 years
-- Avg. Homes with Negative Equity: 12.4%
-- Homes Decreasing in Value: 10.1%
-- Avg. Days on Market: 74.2 days
-- Home Costs as % of Income: 20.5%
-- Healthiest Markets Index: 70.26%
9th Place: Roscoe, Ill.
-- Average Years Living in Home: 10 years
-- Avg. Homes with Negative Equity: 8.6%
-- Homes Decreasing in Value: 14.7%
-- Avg. Days on Market: 79.8 days
-- Home Costs as % of Income: 17.3%
-- Healthiest Markets Index: 67.70%