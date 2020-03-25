3 Stateline communites in top 10 healthiest housing markets in Illinois

3 communities in the region were placed in the top 10 healthiest housing markets in Illinois. SmartAsset released its sixth annual study on these type of markets in Illinois.

The study​ determines market health by measuring the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, the ease of selling a home and the costs associated with home-ownership in each location.

Here are the Stateline cities on that list:

2nd Place: Rockton, Ill.

-- Average Years Living in Home: 18 years

-- Avg. Homes with Negative Equity: 8.7%

-- Homes Decreasing in Value: 12.8%

-- Avg. Days on Market: 101.9 days

-- Home Costs as % of Income: 17.8%

-- Healthiest Markets Index: 79.41%

4th Place: South Beloit, Ill.

-- Average Years Living in Home: 12.8 years

-- Avg. Homes with Negative Equity: 12.4%

-- Homes Decreasing in Value: 10.1%

-- Avg. Days on Market: 74.2 days

-- Home Costs as % of Income: 20.5%

-- Healthiest Markets Index: 70.26%

9th Place: Roscoe, Ill.

-- Average Years Living in Home: 10 years

-- Avg. Homes with Negative Equity: 8.6%

-- Homes Decreasing in Value: 14.7%

-- Avg. Days on Market: 79.8 days

-- Home Costs as % of Income: 17.3%

-- Healthiest Markets Index: 67.70%