3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says three children in the state have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems.

A visitor pushes a stroller while wearing a protective mask at Domino Park, Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Some parks will see stepped-up policing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. He also announced that 2,500 members of a "test and trace corps" will be in place by early June to combat the virus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition — and toxic shock syndrome.

Cuomo announced two more deaths on Saturday, a day after discussing the death of a 5-year-old boy at a New York City hospital.

There is no proof that the virus causes the syndrome.

