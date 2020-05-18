29 underage drinking citations issued by Ogle County Sheriff's after large weekend party

According to daily news release​ issued by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, they say officers gave out citations to nearly 30 people following a large party over the weekend.

Officials say the office were dispatched to the 4400 block of West Otter Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 hang up call. It was later determined that the call was accidental.

Upon investigation after the call was made, deputies discovered a large underage drinking party at the location. 29 citations were issued to individuals that were under 21 for consuming alcohol.

The individuals were released on I-Bonds and given future court dates.