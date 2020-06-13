29 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

Winnebago County now has 2,730otal positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of Saturday. he county death total still stands at 78 deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

51 deaths (65.38 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 27 deaths (34.62 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 108 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 227 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 569 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 436 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 401 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 378 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 283 cases and 11 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 160 cases and 20 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 168 cases and 37 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 26%: White, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 24.2%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20.2%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2.1 %: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 27.2%: Unknown

-- 0.3%: Other, Not Hispanic or Latino

There have been 2,730 total tests that have come back positive and 26,547 tests that have come back negative.

The county recovery rate is currently 91.3 percent.