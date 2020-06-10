$270M child care grant program now available

A multi-million Child Care Restoration grant program was announced during Gov. Pritzker's visit to Rockford on Wednesday.

Illinois Senator Steve Stadelman joined Gov. Pritzker along with child care providers, local officials, and parents during a visit to Rock River Valley YMCA Children’s Learning Center in Rockford to announce the $270 million grant program.

The program aims to support child care providers as they continue to watch children across the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sen. Stadelman.

The Child Care Restoration grant program will dedicate $270 million of the state’s Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund to support the economic health of child care providers as the state’s economy continues to reopen in the coming weeks and months.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services, is charged with developing the grant program for licensed child care providers. The Child Care Restoration Grants will be administered by the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies, according to Sen. Stadelman.

“This is not only an investment in our youth. It’s an investment in our communities,” Stadelman said. “This pandemic has created many new challenges for Illinois, but it has not changed the state’s commitment to our children.”

The "Intent to Apply," survey launched on Wednesday and is now available online here.

Answers will help inform the development of the grants program to be released in July. Providers that qualify will receive their first payments later this summer. The initial survey will close on June 19 at 5 p.m.