27 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new recoveries in Winnebago County

Winnebago County now has 2,528 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 27 new cases confirmed Saturday.

No new deaths were announced, the county total stands at 76 deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- Milestone

-- Mosaic Group Home

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rock River Health Care

-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Stepping Stones of Rockford

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

49 deaths (64.47%) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 27 deaths (35.53%) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 94 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 205 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 538 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 404 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 371 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 358 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 259 cases and 11 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 145 cases and 20 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 154 cases and 35 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 25.4%: White, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 24.5%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20.3%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2.1%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 27.5%: Unknown

-- 0.3%: Other, Not Hispanic or Latino

There have been 2,528 total tests that have come back positive and 21,095 tests that have come back negative.

The health department also reports that 877 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 4 from yesterday.

-----

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705