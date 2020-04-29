26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winnebago County, one additional recovery

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths.

Officials say there are now 403 total cases of COVID-19 in the county and 14 total deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- East Bank Center

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 9 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 23 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 76 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 73 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 68 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 70 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 45 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 20 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 19 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 28%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 223%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 13%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 34%: Unknown

There have been 403 total tests that have come back positive, 1,953 tests that have come back negative and 2,307 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 4,663 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 33 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up one from yesterday.