26 additional deaths, 462 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

There are 462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Illinois, and 26 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state total to 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.

The deaths reported Monday are as follows:

- Cook County – 1 male 40's, 1 female 50's, 4 males 50's, 1 female 60's, 2 males 60's, 2 females 70's, 1 male 70's, 3 females 80's, 2 males 80's, 2 females 90's, 2 males 90's

- DuPage County – 1 female 100+

- Kane County – 1 male 50's

- Lee County – 1 female 60's

- Madison County – 1 female 60's

- St. Clair County – 1 male 60's

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15 – June 21 is 2 percent.

It's important to note the IDPH now reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, following guidance from the CDC.