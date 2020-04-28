23 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, recoveries up to 32

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths.

Officials say there are now 377 total cases of COVID-19 in the county and 14 total deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- East Bank Center

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 9 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 23 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 69 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 69 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 63 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 65 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 42 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 18 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 19 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 29%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 23%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 14%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 4%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 30%: Unknown

There have been 377 total tests that have come back positive, 1,801 tests that have come back negative and 2,009 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 4,187 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 32 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.