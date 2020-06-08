23 dead, 658 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 50's, 6 males 60's, 3 females 70's, 2 males 70's, 1 female 80's, 2 males 80's, 2 females 90's and 1 male 90's

- DuPage County: 1 female 80's

- Lake County: 1 females 70's

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70's

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50's

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 128,415 cases, including 5,924 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1–June 7 is 5 percent.