As a 'surprise gift,' 23 WIFR and our parent company, Gray Media Group donated $2,500 to the Rock River Valley Food Pantry on Wednesday.

Our own Mike Garrigan presented the roughly 6-foot long cardboard check to RRVP officials Wednesday. The money is from the 'Singing for Their Supper'​ fundraiser that was held on April 18.

Originally, WIFR raised $1,250 to donate to the pantry. Then Gray Media matched the donation, doubling the amount to $2,500.