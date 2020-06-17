21 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- There were 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Wednesday. This is up from 11 new cases in the county on Tuesday.
That brings the total case count to 2,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and remains at 85 total deaths.
The recovery rate is now at 92.6 percent.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Alpine Fireside Health Center
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Bickford Senior Living
-- Crimson Pointe
-- East Bank Center
-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing
-- Lincolnshire Place
-- Luther Center
-- PA Peterson
-- Presence Cor Mariae
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Rock River Health Care
-- St. Anne Ascension Living
-- Van Matre
-- Wesley Willows
-- Winnebago County Jail
-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center
55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 115 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 245 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 580 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 448 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 406 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group
-- 384 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group
-- 293 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 165 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 170 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group