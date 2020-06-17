21 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

There were 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Wednesday. This is up from 11 new cases in the county on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 2,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and remains at 85 total deaths.

The recovery rate is now at 92.6 percent.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 115 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 245 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 580 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 448 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 406 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 384 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 293 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 165 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 170 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group