2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been cancelled

In a statement posted to their website, the Wisconsin State Fair announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

The expected number of fairgoers over the 11 day event was over 1 million raised concerns for the safety of the employees and guests. Reducing the number of fairgoers significantly would then make the financial viability of 2021 be put at risk.

Part of their press release below:

"For several months the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and staff have been working tirelessly analyzing all facets of the annual event, in hopes of being able to provide the Wisconsin State Fair experience that Fairgoers have come to know and love over the past 169 years.

"On Tuesday, May 26, the board voted unanimously to authorize Chairman Yingling to make the determination on whether events currently scheduled at State Fair Park, including the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, are to be canceled, after extensive input from each Board member and Kathleen O’Leary, Executive Director/CEO. Today Chairman Yingling announced that for the safety of fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and

the broader community, the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled."