2020 Winnebago County Fair canceled

The Winnebago County Fair is the latest event impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written statement, the fair board said the decision, although difficult, was made after considering the current guidelines; impact to its communities, partners and vendors; and the financial risks.

"With so many more unknown factors than in a typical year, we believe it is best to cancel this year and move forward with plans for the 2021 Fair," the statement read. "We held off as long as possible and this was heart-breaking for us to do. As new information becomes available, we hope we can to make use of the grounds in some capacity."

The fair was supposed to run Aug. 19-23.