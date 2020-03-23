2020 Toyko Olympics postponed due to coronavirus, according to new report

A member of the International Olympic Committee says the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be postponed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to USA Today​, reports that the details will be worked out within the next four weeks.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

“It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

On Sunday, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees said they would not be sending a delegation of athletes to the games, and Australian, German, Brazil and Norway urged IOC to postpone the games.