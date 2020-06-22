2 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is now at 565 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
Two new cases were reported with no new deaths announced, the total remains at 20.
There were no additional recoveries.
Areas of Concern:
-- Symphony Northwoods
-- Park Place of Belvidere
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 21 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 40 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 98 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 87 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 108 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 90 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 50 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 32 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 1 cases and 2 deaths: 100+ age group