2 men treated for non-life threatening injuries in Beloit double shooting

Two men are being treated Sunday night after a shooting in the city of Beloit.

According to a Facebook post (see below) from the Beloit Police Department, a 38-year-old Beloit man and a 30-year-old Beloit man were treated for non-life threatening injuries in a double shooting on Burton Street near Madison Road around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said a suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan with California plates.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Beloit police.