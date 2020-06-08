2 injured after N. Main Street shooting

On Saturday, Rockford police officers got a call from a local hospital about the arrival of two shooting victims at 12:40 p.m.

After police investigated, officers learned both victims were inside Top Notch Cuts at 3424 N. Main St. when a fight broke out between two men.

One of the men was shot during the argument and suffered life-threatening injuries and another was shot as he attempted to leave the business, but only sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect is a Black man, standing at 5 feet and 10 inches, approximately 220 pounds, was shirtless at the time and wore “sparkly” jeans, according to the Rockford Police Department.