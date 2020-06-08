2 hospitalized after head-on collision in DeKalb Co.

Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

A vehicle had been swerving in the roadway as it approached another vehicle on RTE 72 near Malta Road at 10:33 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The second vehicle attempted to avoid a crash but the swerving vehicle continued over the center line, causing a head-on collision.

The 48-year-old woman driving the swerving vehicle was airlifted to Mercy Health with serious injuries. The 71-year-old driver of the second car was taken to St. Anthony's for moderate injuries, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was arrested and charged for not wearing a seatbelt and improper lane use.