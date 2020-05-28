Two firearms arrests made in Rockford on Wednesday

Two Rockford men are in custody in connection to firearms-related incidents Wednesday night.

37-year-old Demetrius Brown was arrested after an anonymous tip of a man walking with a concealed firearm near Bruner and Quincy streets. He has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm, and having No FOID card.

30-year-old Damarcos Sallis was arrested after police responded to a call of shots fired on the 1400 block of Seminary Street. Sallis was taken into custody without incident, and is facing 1 charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

“We are very appreciative to those residents who provided us the information to take two more illegal firearms off the streets and lock up those possessing them,” says Chief O’Shea.