19-year-old Wisconsin woman killed in Beloit crash

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Beloit late Friday night.

Just before midnight, City of Beloit Police responded to Keeler and Wisconsin Avenues.Two vehicles were involved with the driver of one vehicle, 24-year-old Jose Zuniga of Beloit. He was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Zuniga’s vehicle had a total of five individuals in it; three individuals in his vehicle were arrested for underage drinking. The second vehicle had three people in it and all three people were transported to area hospitals; one of those individuals was declared dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital. That woman was later identified as 19-year-old Daezha Bradley-Carroll of Delavan.

Prior to the crash, the South Beloit Police Department had attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in Illinois when it fled from South Beloit into Wisconsin. Just before the crash, officers from the City of Beloit Police Department were at a distance when they observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with no one behind them and turned from Park Avenue onto Keeler Avenue. The officers then heard the crash at Wisconsin Avenue. The suspect vehicle was not being chased in Beloit.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.