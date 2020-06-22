19 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Monday.

That brings the total case count to 2,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and remains at 85 total deaths.

The recovery rate is now at 94 percent. There are now 26,971 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 124 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 263 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 598 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 465 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 426 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 394 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 296 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 165 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 172 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group