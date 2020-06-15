19 additional deaths, less than 500 new cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

All 19 deaths were reported out of Cook County.

- Cook County: 1 male 50's, 1 female 60's, 1 male 60's, 4 females 70's, 3 males 70's, 3 females 80's, 1 male 80's, 5 females 90's

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 8–June 14 is 3 percent.