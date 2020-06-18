18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago Co.

There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Thursday. This is down from 21 new cases in the county on Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 2,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and remains at 85 total deaths.

The recovery rate is now at 93.1 percent. There are now 25,283 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 116 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 248 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 584 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 451 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 409 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 387 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 294 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 165 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 170 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group