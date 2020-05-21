17th Circuit Court plans for a June 1 reopening

On June 1st, the 17th Circuit Court will reopen a "more traditional court schedule," according to a press release from the 17th Judicial Circuit.

In order to open safely, there will be new rules and regulations for entering the courthouse.

All people entering the building will be required to wear face masks, and will not be provided upon entering. Jury trials will resume at a reduced level with more distance between the jurors. Some trial times may be moved and rescheduled, and there will be an increased reliance on virtual hearings.