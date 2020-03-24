17th Circuit Court cancels all trials in Winnebago and Boone Counties through mid-May

The 17th Circuit Court announced Tuesday that it's canceling all trials through mid-May. This is in play to try and combat the coronavirus.

Trials will resume on May 18, 2020. If you're scheduled to report to jury duty before May, 18, you are now excused from service, according to the 17th Circuit Court.

“The Court has already reduced its operations to essential matters only,” said Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. “However, we have now been given permission by the Supreme Court to cancel trials and adjust the speedy trial deadlines accordingly. Because trials involve the presences of multiple people, including parties, lawyers, witnesses, jurors, and the judge, delaying them is a prudent decision to guard against transmission of the virus.”

As for the Grand Jury, the Court encourages any currently serving grand jurors to contact the State's Attorney's office in their county to determine if there are any changes to the grand jury's schedule. Other essential court business is still being conducted.