17 Boone County organizations receive federal funding

More than a dozen organizations receive some much needed funding relief thanks to the Boone County COVID-19 Response Grant.

The Boone County Community Foundation awarded a total of $100,000 to 17 organizations in two rounds of the Response grant. The purpose of the grant is to respond to and support the needs of the people of Boone County during the pandemic.

Paul Fischer, BCCF Executive Director, said some organizations received up to $10,000 in aid.

"We try to keep up on a regular basis with the non-profit agencies in Boone County to see the numbers that they're serving and see what their needs might be," said Fischer. "That they have completed grant applications that they have sent to us, what they will be using the money for. We try to prioritize what the emergency needs are in the community."

The following agencies received funding from the grant:

B1 Food Pantry

Boone County Council on Aging (Keen Age Center)

Boone County Health Department

Belvidere Family YMCA

Belvidere Police Department

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center

Catholic Charities

Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc.

Empower Boone

Family Counseling Services of Northern Illinois

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project (FLAP)

First Presbyterian Compassion Closet

First Step Daycare

Lifescape

The Baby Bank

Regional Access & Mobilization Project (RAMP)

Zion Lutheran Church

The Boone County COVID-19 Response Grant is currently closed until additional funding becomes available. If you would like to donate, click here.