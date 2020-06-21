16-year-old raises money for COVID-19 relief by making and selling greeting cards

Happy Birthday, thank you, and congratulations are just a few messages printed on greeting cards across the nation, and one sixteen-year-old student uses her own cards to join the fight against COVID-19.

"Whenever somebody in the family had a birthday I would make cards for them but I never knew something like this would go this far and I would be able to make that many cards in that amount of time,” Cardmaker Sarah Grace Bowyer said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic kept Bowyer inside, instead of becoming discouraged, she utilized her crafty skills to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

"I have a younger daughter that looks up to Sarah Grace," Family friend Sarah Nonevski said.

Bowyer donated $1,525 to OSF Saint Anthony’s hospital, and all of those funds are from selling her greeting cards.

"I just wanted to do all that I could, I mean it wasn't much but all that I could to make a positive out of a negative situation," Bowyer said.

The sixteen-year-old uses a machine called a “Cricket” and a whole lot of paper to make the cards. She then sold those cards to people closest to her, and the word about the effort spread quickly.

"At first I just started with family and friends but as people were more aware of my efforts people reached out to friends and friends of friends,” Bowyer said. “The cause just kind of spread so I was able to sell almost 200 cards."

Bowyer says she is going to keep her eyes open to other opportunities to give back, despite halting greeting card production.

"I don't think I'm going to do any more cards I already made my donation to OSF but I will be more aware about other opportunities in the community to reach out and help,” Bowyer said. “Any little small act of kindness and positivity or anything that you can do to help the community in this time is just a really good idea.”

OSF did provide a statement in response to the donation, it says, “We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. So many businesses, restaurants, and individuals have stepped up to rally around our Mission Partners who are on the frontlines of fighting this pandemic. Sarah Grace is another shining example of how truly special the Rockford community is, especially during difficult times.”