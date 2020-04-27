16-year-old from Rockford charged with robbing a taxi driver

Rockford Police say that a 16-year-old male has been charged with armed robbery of a taxi driver.

The department says patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of Cunningham Street around 6 a.m. on April 22 for an armed robbery of a taxi driver.

Police say the taxi driver picked up the teen at a gas station and while driving to the destination, the suspect held the driver at gunpoint and then stole his cell phone and $20 cash.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit followed up on the case and identified the teen who was later charged with armed robbery. The male suspect was later taken to the Winnebago County Justice Center.