16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

The Boone County Public Health Department has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The county now has 431 positive cases, with 16 deaths and 246 recoveries, according to BCHD.

The youngest death in the county was between the age of 20-29 and the oldest death was above the age of 100. Areas of concern in the county are Park Place of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods.

More than half of all cases in the county are Hispanic or Latino. More than 73 percent of cases have come from community spread, according to BCHD.

Eleven of the 16 deaths in the county came from inside congregate settings within areas of concern.