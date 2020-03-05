15-year-old charged with disorderly conduct following possible threat at Jefferson High School

Thu 8:54 PM, Mar 05, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill (WIFR) -- Police are investigating after a possible threat at Jefferson High School Wednesday.

Police officials say the threat was a potential shooting.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with three counts of felony disorderly conduct.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 