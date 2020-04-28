15-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting, O'Shea says Rockford teen gun crimes doubled for 2020

Rockford Police say that a 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday for his participation in a drive-by shooting.

In a press release, officers were called to the 1000 block of 14th Street at 7:15 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. Witnessed said shots were fired from a vehicle and when police attempted to stop the car, the occupants threw away two firearms.

Police then caught the teen after a chase on foot. He was later charged with Possession of a Firearm, No FOID, and Felony Resisting Arrest.

Following this arrest and the charges, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says he is "very concerned with the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles while armed with firearms."

He says that the City of Rockford has seen a 100% increase in teenagers arrested for robberies in 2020 compared to 2019.

"While I understand there is some concern on a State and National level with locking up those under 18 years of age, the violent and armed juveniles have to be locked up and kept off the streets for everyone else’s safety,” he said.