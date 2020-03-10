15-month-old child dies following abuse case from mother's boyfriend

A 15 month old child has died after fighting for its life after police found it not breathing while in the care of its mother's boyfriend on March 7, according to Janesville Police.

At 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Janesville Police Department will hold a press conference regarding the death of the child. The boyfriend, 30-year-old Steven Horan of Janesville is charged with physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm.

Janesville police say they were called to the 500 block of Eisenhower early Saturday morning for reports of a child not breathing. Officers say the mother had left the 15-month-old with her boyfriend at the home. When she came back the child had been seriously hurt.

Police say the injuries were not accidental.