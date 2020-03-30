14th case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 14.

No additional information was given about the patient.

Here is the summary of the cases confirmed in Winnebago County:

-- First case: person in their 60s

-- Second case: person in their 30s

-- Third case: person in their 40s

-- Fourth case: person in their 30s

-- Fifth case: person in their 20s

-- Sixth case: teenager

-- Seventh case: person in their 20s

-- Eighth case: resident in their 70s

-- Ninth case: resident in their 80s

-- Tenth case: no information available

-- Eleventh case: no information available

-- Twelfth case: no information available

-- Thirteenth case: no information available

-- Fourteenth case: no information available

Ogle County also confirmed its first positive case on Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 461 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, bringing the total to 5,057 in 52 counties.

Officials also announced 7 additional deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 73. One of those deaths included an incarcerated man from the Stateville Correctional Center.