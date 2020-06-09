14th Street closed between 16th, 17th Avenues for sewer repair in Rockford

14th Street between 16th and 17th Avenues is now closed for sewer repair in Rockford.

The Rock River Water Reclamation District is expected to complete the work by the night of Tuesday, June 16, according to the city of Rockford on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic control measures will be provided and drivers are being advised to use caution while driving near the work zone.

Anyone with questions concerning the closure should contact the Rock River Water Reclamation District at 815-387-7600 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.