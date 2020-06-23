13 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, death toll still stands at 85

There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 2,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and remains at 85 total deaths.

The recovery rate is now at 94 percent. There are now 27, 215 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 125 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 263 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 601 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 467 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 429 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 395 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 298 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 166 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 172 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group