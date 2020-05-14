124 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total cases more than 1,300

Winnebago County sees 124 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,303 cases.

The Winnebago County Health Department says there are no new deaths stemming from the virus, total still standing at 39.

Dr. Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department says the county is seeing a 15.3% positivity rate of those who have been tested so far. Martell also says there is a 56% back-log of the missing tests.

The county has conducted over 13,000 COVID-19 tests so far.

The health department also reports that 233 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 7 from yesterday.

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705