More than 1.2 million unemployment claims filed in Illinois over the last 11 weeks

In the last week, 72,780 new unemployment claims were filed. This brings the total claims since March 1 to 1,226,394.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, launched May 11, processed 74,515 initial claims in its first week. PUA provides 100% federally-funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program.

IDES processed 36,367 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims, which provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of 100% federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.

